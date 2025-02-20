Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $62,928.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,357,552.70. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,220. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $157.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $380.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.86. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 74.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

