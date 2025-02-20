Blue Trust Inc. Has $230,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $137.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.66 and a 200-day moving average of $124.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.12 and a 52 week high of $139.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

