Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,538 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,538 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $30,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,089,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 8.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 793,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,766,000 after acquiring an additional 58,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $147.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.33 and its 200 day moving average is $171.01. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $130.75 and a one year high of $214.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

