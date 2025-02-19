Chinese Stocks To Follow Today – February 17th

Wynn Resorts, Duolingo, Mettler-Toledo International, UP Fintech, and INLIF are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are stocks or shares of companies that are based in China or have significant operations in China. Investors can buy and sell these stocks through various stock exchanges, such as the Hong Kong Stock Exchange or the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Investing in Chinese stocks gives investors exposure to the Chinese economy and may offer potential growth opportunities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

WYNN traded up $8.35 on Monday, reaching $88.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,028,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,991. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.76. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $110.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of Duolingo stock traded up $2.37 on Monday, hitting $432.69. The stock had a trading volume of 724,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,330. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $436.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $349.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DUOL

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

NYSE MTD traded down $23.70 on Monday, reaching $1,273.44. The stock had a trading volume of 121,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,468. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.13. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $1,142.91 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,284.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,337.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTD

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

TIGR stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,022,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,819,998. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. UP Fintech has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $14.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

INLIF (INLF)

We are a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and not a Chinese operating company. As a holding company with no material operation of our own, a substantial majority of our operations are conducted by the Operating Entity in China. The Operating Entity, established in September 2016, is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of injection molding machine-dedicated manipulator arms.

NASDAQ INLF traded up $7.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,645,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,400. INLIF has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INLF

Recommended Stories