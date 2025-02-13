Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Has $192,000 Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,581,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,148,000 after buying an additional 1,777,531 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,642,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,781,000 after acquiring an additional 207,604 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,627,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,677,000 after acquiring an additional 171,411 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,180,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,576,000 after acquiring an additional 184,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 102.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,431,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,364 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS opened at $45.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $47.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

