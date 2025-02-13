DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in DTE Energy by 890.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $124.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.93. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $103.06 and a 52 week high of $131.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 59.08%.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.