NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE NEE opened at $69.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.97.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

