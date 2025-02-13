Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 100,181 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 91.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100,181 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 25.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,961,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,263 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,347,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,430,000 after buying an additional 776,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,026,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,034,000 after acquiring an additional 25,872 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 9,901.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,857,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,082 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 20.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,751,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,957,000 after acquiring an additional 460,697 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.11.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $53.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $100.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 325.00%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

