Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 754 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Welltower by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock opened at $146.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.27. The stock has a market cap of $91.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.40 and a 1 year high of $148.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.32%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $190.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

