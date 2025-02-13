Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2,432.4% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 42,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 20,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FNF opened at $56.78 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.88. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $117,842.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,303.38. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,872.60. This trade represents a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.40.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

