Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. State Street Corp increased its position in Dell Technologies by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,456 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,234 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in Dell Technologies by 803.6% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,901,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 5,047.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,021,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.47.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $112.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.18. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.49 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $59,750,657.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 946,132 shares of company stock worth $115,660,009. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

