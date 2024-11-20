Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Raised by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Oracle by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,466,713 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,319,604,000 after buying an additional 82,551 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,242,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,869,816,000 after acquiring an additional 296,866 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Oracle by 148.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,616,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699,141 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Oracle by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,318,962 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,033,430,000 after purchasing an additional 424,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,182,917 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,015,862,000 after purchasing an additional 66,444 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $188.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $191.77.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.52.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

