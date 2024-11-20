Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Cut by Kraft Davis & Associates LLC

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 74.9% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 296,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,549,000 after acquiring an additional 127,088 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.25. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2276 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

