Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Cut by Kraft Davis & Associates LLC

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 74.9% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 296,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,549,000 after acquiring an additional 127,088 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.25. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
