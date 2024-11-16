Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. Acquires 329 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,262 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter worth about $683,000. National Pension Service increased its position in DexCom by 4.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 949,743 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $63,671,000 after purchasing an additional 37,363 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 272,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. This trade represents a 0.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,436.65. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.59.

DexCom Stock Up 1.6 %

DXCM stock opened at $75.88 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.67.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

