Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.70 Million

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000500 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a market cap of $94.48 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New)’s launch date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.35252968 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $2,929,718.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

