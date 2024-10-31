iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Short Interest Up 21.9% in October

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,400 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the September 30th total of 397,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

iShares India 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of INDY stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.36. The company had a trading volume of 46,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,532. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $57.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.33. The company has a market cap of $955.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares India 50 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarity Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 421.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $212,000. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.