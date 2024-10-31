Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.13 and traded as low as $43.59. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF shares last traded at $44.09, with a volume of 4,255 shares changing hands.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $65.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.24.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $253,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

