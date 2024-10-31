Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.13 and traded as low as $43.59. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF shares last traded at $44.09, with a volume of 4,255 shares changing hands.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $65.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.24.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.