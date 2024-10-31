Analyzing Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) and NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN)

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) and NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Vicinity Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of NWTN shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.1% of NWTN shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vicinity Motor and NWTN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicinity Motor -60.46% -68.36% -24.47% NWTN N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Vicinity Motor has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NWTN has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vicinity Motor and NWTN, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicinity Motor 1 0 0 0 1.00 NWTN 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vicinity Motor and NWTN”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicinity Motor $29.64 million 0.03 -$16.63 million ($0.40) -0.05 NWTN $583,000.00 425.20 -$40.72 million N/A N/A

Vicinity Motor has higher revenue and earnings than NWTN.

Summary

NWTN beats Vicinity Motor on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA. It integrates design, life-style personalization, IoT connectivity, autonomous driving technology, and green energy eco-systems for future mobility solutions. The company also involved in the wholesale and retail of vehicles; and provision of business management, operations, commercialization, as well as design and technology development services. NWTN Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

