Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Insider Acquires A$36,339.64 in Stock

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Free Report) insider Neil Cathie bought 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.24 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of A$36,339.64 ($24,389.02).

Coventry Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.64.

Get Coventry Group alerts:

Coventry Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Coventry Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Coventry Group’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

About Coventry Group

Coventry Group Ltd primarily engages in the distribution of industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial, stainless steel, and construction fasteners; and specialized fastener products and systems, as well as industrial hardware, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coventry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coventry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.