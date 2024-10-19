Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 962.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 220,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.12.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,486.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $274.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.92. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

