Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 355.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.2% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 42.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,940,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total value of $102,467.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,940,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,340 shares of company stock valued at $76,651,647. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $407.15 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.03 and a twelve month high of $419.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $397.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.14.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 65.98%. The company had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.60.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

