Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.95 Million Stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.05% of CACI International worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 68,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,067,000 after acquiring an additional 26,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at $18,360,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CACI International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CACI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,827,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,453.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Stock Performance

NYSE CACI opened at $414.95 on Monday. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $293.69 and a 1 year high of $416.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.09.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.19. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CACI International

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.