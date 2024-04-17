Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $16,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $257.57 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.31 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.80.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

