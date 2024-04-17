Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $16,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CHTR opened at $257.57 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.31 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.80.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
