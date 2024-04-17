Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,149 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,329,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,937 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,226,390,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,696,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,137,865,000 after acquiring an additional 576,078 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM opened at $118.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.57 and its 200 day moving average is $106.13. The stock has a market cap of $469.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

