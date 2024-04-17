Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Crown Oak Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 658,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $118.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $469.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

