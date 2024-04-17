Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 4,100 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after acquiring an additional 74,902 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 86.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of BWA stock opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $50.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average of $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

