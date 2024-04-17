Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,941 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 44,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 2.6 %
DOC stock opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02.
Healthpeak Properties Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
