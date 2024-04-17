B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $7.32 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.4% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $910.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.30.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $874.15 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $262.25 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $838.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $616.90. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

