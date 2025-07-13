Best Infrastructure Stocks To Research – July 11th

NVIDIA, Coinbase Global, Alphabet, Broadcom, Oracle, ServiceNow, and Accenture are the seven Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies involved in the development, operation, and maintenance of essential physical systems—such as roads, bridges, utilities, airports, and telecommunications networks—that underpin economic activity. Because these businesses often enjoy long-term contracts or regulated revenue streams, infrastructure stocks tend to offer relatively stable cash flows and attractive dividend yields. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.15. 152,514,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,277,898. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.52 and a 200 day moving average of $128.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $167.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

NASDAQ:COIN traded down $4.33 on Friday, reaching $384.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,144,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,892,198. The company has a market capitalization of $97.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 3.70. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $142.58 and a 1-year high of $398.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.33. The stock had a trading volume of 25,300,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,821,271. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.19. 10,039,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,206,607. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.29 and its 200-day moving average is $218.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $281.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE ORCL traded down $4.27 on Friday, hitting $230.73. 6,988,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,227,519. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.09. The company has a market cap of $648.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oracle has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $241.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $28.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $939.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,655. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $194.50 billion, a PE ratio of 127.68, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,008.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $961.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $7.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $280.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,175,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,141. The company has a market capitalization of $175.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.92. Accenture has a 1-year low of $273.19 and a 1-year high of $398.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Further Reading