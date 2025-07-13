Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,711 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in NIKE by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.
NIKE Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $72.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.33. The company has a market cap of $107.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.25. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $90.62.
NIKE Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 74.07%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on NIKE from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NIKE from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.15.
NIKE Company Profile
NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.
