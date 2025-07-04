WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Sells 676 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 68,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,197,873.08. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $296.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.91 and a 200-day moving average of $254.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $296.40. The firm has a market cap of $822.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

