Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Position Increased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $10,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,498,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,094,000 after buying an additional 5,797,299 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,830,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,938,000 after purchasing an additional 571,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,245,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,395,000 after buying an additional 165,024 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,123,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,873,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,364,000 after buying an additional 933,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $186,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 136,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,270.74. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.09. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.81 and a 52-week high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 50.41%. The firm had revenue of $395.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 111.03%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Further Reading

