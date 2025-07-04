Amalgamated Bank Has $3.94 Million Position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 201,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Carnival were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,095,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,228,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,256 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,850,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761,489 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Carnival by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,649,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,747,000 after acquiring an additional 877,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,097,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,096 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival alerts:

Carnival Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE CCL opened at $29.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.61. Carnival Corporation has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $30.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $22.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on Carnival in a report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carnival from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCL

About Carnival

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.