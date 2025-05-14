Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Trading 10.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) traded up 10.8% on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $80.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Trade Desk traded as high as $79.36 and last traded at $78.71. 13,088,883 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 5,797,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.04.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $122.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $101.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Trade Desk Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Trade Desk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average of $94.60.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $616.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.