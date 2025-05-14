Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,427 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Posted by on May 14th, 2025

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATHFree Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 6.38% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $57,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CATH opened at $71.65 on Wednesday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52-week low of $58.39 and a 52-week high of $74.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.49 and a 200-day moving average of $70.19. The company has a market capitalization of $926.43 million, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.