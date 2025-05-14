Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,427 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 6.38% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $57,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CATH opened at $71.65 on Wednesday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52-week low of $58.39 and a 52-week high of $74.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.49 and a 200-day moving average of $70.19. The company has a market capitalization of $926.43 million, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.