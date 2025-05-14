T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,367,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304,520 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.09% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $57,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCHP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,250,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,638,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1,466.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5%

NYSEARCA:TCHP opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.97. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $32.67 and a 12 month high of $44.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.14.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.