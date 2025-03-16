Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 28,552.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,789,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,485,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,068,000 after acquiring an additional 426,130 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,189,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 9,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,320,000 after acquiring an additional 989,906 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Hasbro by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 804,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,210,000 after purchasing an additional 97,039 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Hasbro Stock Up 0.8 %

HAS opened at $59.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average is $64.02. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $52.61 and a one year high of $73.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

