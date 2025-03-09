Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $24.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.18.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.50. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $48.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,757,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,602 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 481.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,956,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,256 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,861,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,693,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,011,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

