Virtual Reality Stocks To Follow Now – March 7th

Meta Platforms, Unity Software, Best Buy, EPAM Systems, GameStop, Ambarella, and Kopin are the seven Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks represent shares in companies that develop, produce, or invest in virtual reality technology and related applications. These companies create immersive hardware, software, and content for virtual environments, positioning themselves to benefit from the growing adoption and integration of VR across various industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $2.51 on Friday, hitting $625.42. 15,092,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,658,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $414.50 and a one year high of $740.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $656.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $599.31.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

NYSE:U traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $23.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,897,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,578,167. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 2.27. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of BBY traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.28. 1,506,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,924,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $103.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.75 and a 200 day moving average of $90.43.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $198.67. 281,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,718. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $169.43 and a one year high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.60.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE:GME traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,171,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,297,087. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.51. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.20 and a beta of -0.11. GameStop has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $64.83.

Ambarella (AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $52.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,442. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $85.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.30.

Kopin (KOPN)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOPN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.46. 2,355,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,231,750. The firm has a market cap of $231.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. Kopin has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.61.

