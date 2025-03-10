Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 17,372 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 777,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,372 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $103,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at $42,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.89.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $124.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.92 and a 200-day moving average of $138.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.95 and a 1-year high of $150.54.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.