LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in LendingTree were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TREE. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 3rd quarter worth $3,651,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50,910 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 3rd quarter worth $1,612,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the third quarter valued at $1,045,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in LendingTree by 301.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $48.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.72. LendingTree, Inc. has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 2.14.

TREE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

