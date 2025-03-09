THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on THOR Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth $440,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in THOR Industries by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 606,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,015,000 after purchasing an additional 256,149 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THO opened at $85.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.82. THOR Industries has a 52-week low of $78.88 and a 52-week high of $118.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 53.05%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

