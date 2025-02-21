Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 295,361 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.8% of Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $118,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,784,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,528,373,000 after purchasing an additional 134,208 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its position in Tesla by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 2,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total value of $39,792,803.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,095,100. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total transaction of $2,481,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,226,491.76. This trade represents a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200 in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 1.7 %

TSLA stock opened at $354.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 173.73, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $402.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

