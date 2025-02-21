Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 10,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,019,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 119,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.13.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

Alphabet stock opened at $186.85 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.55 and a 52 week high of $208.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,690 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $3,281,671.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,521.61. The trade was a 29.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $6,870,532.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,832 shares in the company, valued at $52,329,576.64. This represents a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,609 shares of company stock worth $21,809,990. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

