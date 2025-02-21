Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 2,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $232,950.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. This represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $6,870,532.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,329,576.64. This trade represents a 11.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,609 shares of company stock worth $21,809,990. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $186.85 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $131.55 and a one year high of $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.22 and its 200 day moving average is $177.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

