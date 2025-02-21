Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,784,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,528,373,000 after buying an additional 134,208 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its holdings in Tesla by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 2,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,437 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,681,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,745,581.15. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.50.

TSLA stock opened at $354.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 173.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

