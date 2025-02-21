Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 2,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total value of $3,239,868.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,620.22. The trade was a 27.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $6,870,532.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,329,576.64. This trade represents a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,609 shares of company stock worth $21,809,990. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $186.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.55 and a fifty-two week high of $208.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

