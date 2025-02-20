Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Shares Down 5.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Free Report) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.95 and last traded at $17.35. 141,373 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 50,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $163.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.51.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

