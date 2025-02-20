Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stake Boosted by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 148.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,316 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 65.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 98,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,902,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,662,000 after buying an additional 41,160 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $543,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 75.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 79.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stephens raised Glacier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of GBCI opened at $50.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average is $49.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

