Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 548 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

IWS opened at $133.86 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $116.27 and a 52-week high of $140.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.77.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

